‘Jigarthanda Double X’ trailer: Raghava Lawrence’s gangster and SJ Suryah’s filmmaker shoot a fierce gangster drama

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is set to release in theatres on November 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada

November 05, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah in ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah in ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

The trailer of Jigarthanda Double X, the much-anticipated sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s hit gangster drama Jigarthanda, was released by the makers on Saturday. Headlined by SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence, the film is set to release in theatres on November 10 during Diwali.

The trailer video, which like the teaser spans more than two minutes, shows glimpses of a story set in 1975. It begins to show Lawrence as a gangster who wants to break Tamil cinema’s stereotypical notions of skin colour. Suryah stars as a filmmaker, an erstwhile assistant of Satyajit Ray, who strives to make a ‘Pandyaa Western’ movie with Lawrence’s character.

Meanwhile, we also see Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko appear as the antagonists of the film, while Nimisha Sajayan appears in the role of a tribal woman. The trailer promises an action-packed film with similar themes to that of the first film.

With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stonebench Films and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin along with Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, Jigarthanda Double X will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Notably, 2014’s Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram among others. Notably, actor Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a cameo role. The story followed an aspiring filmmaker trying to understand the life of real-life gangsters to make a movie. During his research, he gets caught by a merciless gangster, Sethu. A gruesome story unravels with many twists and turns.

