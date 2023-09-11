HamberMenu
‘Jigarthanda Double X’ teaser: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah star in Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Pandyaa Western’ film

With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ will be released in theatres this Diwali in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

September 11, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah in stills from ‘Jigarthanda Double X’

Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah in stills from ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The teaser of Jigarthanda Double X, the much-anticipated sequel to Karthik Subbaraj’s hit gangster drama Jigarthanda, was released by the makers today. Headlined by SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence, the film is set to release in theatres during Diwali this year.

The teaser video, more than two minutes unlike the usual case with teasers, shows glimpses of a story set in 1975, involving a filmmaker (Suryah) and a gangster (Lawrence). Together, the video says, they made a film that’s.....Pan-India? “Nah, Pandyaa,” quips Lawrence. Without revealing much about the plot, the teaser video promises an action-packed Pandyaa Western on cards.

With music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Thirunavukkarasu and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

Produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stonebench Films and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin along with Kathiresan of Five Star Creations, Jigarthanda Double X will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Notably, 2014’s Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram among others. Notably, actor Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a cameo role. The story followed an aspiring filmmaker trying to understand the life of real-life gangsters to make a movie. During his research, he gets caught by a merciless gangster, Sethu. A gruesome story unravels with many twists and turns.

