Karthik Subbaraj announces ‘Jigarthanda 2’

The 2014 gangster-comedy film turned eight today

Karthik Subbaraj’s 2014 action-comedy Jigarthanda turned eight today, and the filmmaker has announced on Twitter that he is currently working on a sequel to the film.

Karthik shared a video on Twitter celebrating the eight-year anniversary of Jigarthanda. The video features behind-the-scenes moments from the film that intercuts with someone preparing a long glass of the titular beverage. Just as the jigarthanda gets ready, another long glass of the beverage is placed next to it, hinting at a sequel in the making.

The filmmaker has also announced in the video that the sequel film is in its scripting stage. It remains unknown at the moment if the story will continue from the events of the first film, or if it is a standalone project. Details of the cast and crew of the film remain unknown at the moment.

Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran, and Guru Somasundaram among others. Notably, actor Vijay Sethupathi appeared in a cameo role. The film had music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The story followed an aspiring filmmaker trying to understand the life of real-life gangsters to make a movie. During his research, he gets caught by a merciless gangster, Sethu. A gruesome story unravels with many twists and turns.

The film got Bobby Simha a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Vivek Harshan was awarded one for Best Editing. Meanwhile, Karthik’s last release was the Vikram-starrer Mahaan.