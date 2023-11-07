HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, JD Chakravarthy’s film with Gopi Nainar titled ‘Karuppar Nagaram’

The cast of the film also features Eswari Rao, John Vijay, Sreejith Ravi, Subbu Panchu, and Daniel Annie Pope among others

November 07, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Title poster of ‘Karuppar Nagaram’

Title poster of ‘Karuppar Nagaram’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karuppar Nagaram is the title of Aramm-director Gopi Nainar’s upcoming film starring Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh and JD Chakravarthy, the makers announced on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Jai interview: ‘Making someone laugh is tough’

The cast of the film also features Eswari Rao, John Vijay, Sreejith Ravi, Subbu Panchu, and Daniel Annie Pope among others.

The film will have cinematography by NK Elambaram, editing by Gopikrishna and music scored by KS Prasad. Karuppar Nagaram is produced by R Ramesh and Hemant Raj under their RR Filmmakers and AGL production banners.

Jai, last seen in Theera Kaadhal, which also starred Aishwarya Rajesh, will be seen this week in the Disney+ Hotstar series Label. On the feature film front, he’s got Breaking News, a film with Enoc, and Nilesh Krishnaa’s Annapoorani, with his Raja Rani co-star Nayanthara, in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rajesh on ‘Farhana’, the under-representation of Muslims in films and the changing scenario

ALSO READ
JD Chakravarthy: I knew from day one that we were on to something big with ‘Dayaa’

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was recently seen in Pulimada, Theera Kaadhaland Farhana. She has Dear co-starring GV Prakash Kumar, a film with debutant Savari Muthu, Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga with actor Arjun, Vishnu Vishal starrer Mohandas, and Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam among other projects in the pipeline.

Actor JD Chakravarthy was last seen in the Telugu web series Dayaaand the Hindi web series Taaza Khabar. He made a comeback to Tamil films with 2022’s Kaari.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.