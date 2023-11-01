HamberMenu
‘Annapoorani,’ Nayanthara’s 75th film, gets a release date

Produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts, the film is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa

November 01, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release announcement poster of ‘Annapoorani’

Release announcement poster of ‘Annapoorani’ | Photo Credit: @zeestudiossouth/X

We had previously reported that actor Nayanthara’s 75th film, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, is titled Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food. Today, the makers announced that the film will release in theatres on December 1.

Zee Studios South announced the update on its official X page on Tuesday.

The film features Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Achyuth Kumar, Kumari Sachu, Renuka, Karthik Kumar, Suresh Chakkaravarthy and many others.

Krishnaa has also penned the script of Annapoorani, which will have music by National Award winner Thaman S. The film has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Praveen Antony. The film is produced by Naad Sstudios, Zee Studios and Trident Arts.

Watch the film’s teaser here:

Last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawanand Jayam Ravi’s Iraivan, Nayanthara will be seen next in The Test, co-starring Madhavan and Siddharth; Mannangatti Since 1960; and Jayam Ravi-Mohan Raja’s sequel film, Thani Oruvan 2, in which she reprises her role from the first film.

