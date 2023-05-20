HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teaser of Tovino Thomas’ ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ out; promises an action-packed entertainer

Directed by Jithin Laal, the film is produced by DR Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen

May 20, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Gopinath Rajendran
Gopinath Rajendran
A still from ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ 

A still from ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’  | Photo Credit: @ttovino/Twitter

The teaser of Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam has been released by the makers. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. Prithviraj launched the Malayalam teaser while the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions were launched by Hrithik Roshan, Nani, Karthi and Rakshit Shetty respectively.

ALSO READ
‘2018’ movie review: Jude Anthany Joseph’s technically solid recreation of the floods is a message of unity too

A synopsis for the film read, “Set in northern Kerala, three generations of heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land.”

Ajayante Randam Moshanam also features Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Niathar Sait and Jagadish. Directed by Jithin Laal, the film is produced by DR Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen under Magic Frames and UGM Productions. With music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, the film’s cinematography is by Jomon T John.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.