It’s a wrap for Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga’

September 04, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Team Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga has wrapped up production for the film that stars Arjun and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. The makers shared photos from the last day at the sets and confirmed that the film’s teaser will be out soon.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Dinesh Lakshmanan and backed by G Arul Kumar under the GS Arts banner, the film also stars Ramkumar Sivaji, GK Reddy, Abhirami, Praveen Raja, Prankster Rahul, and Thangadurai.

With music by Bharath Aaseevagan, the film’s cinematography is by Saravanan Abimanyu while Lawrence Kishore is in charge of editing.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has films like Mohandas, Malayalam films Pulimada and Ajayante Randam Moshanam in different stages of production. Arjun, on the other hand, will next be seen in a pivotal role in Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay’s Leo.