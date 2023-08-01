Shoot of Aishwarya Rajesh, G V Prakash-starrer ‘Dear’ wrapped up

August 01, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

The shooting of Dear, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and G V Prakash, has been wrapped up. The film is directed by Anand Ravichandran of Sethum Aayiram Ponfame.

“The final clapper has fallen, but the memories will last forever. A massive thank you to the fantastic team that made it all possible. We can’t wait to share this fun entertainer with the world,” the makers wrote on social media.

Vijay Sethupathi had released the first-look poster of Dearin May. The film also stars Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam and Nandini. Jagadish Sundaramoorthy has handled the cinematography while G V Prakash has composed the music. Varun Thiripureni, Abhishek Ram Shetty and Pruthviraj of Nutmeg Productions are producing the film.