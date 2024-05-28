GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First look of Allari Naresh’s ‘Bachchala Malli’

Directed by Subbu Mangadevvi, the film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha

Published - May 28, 2024 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Bachchala Malli’ 

First look of ‘Bachchala Malli’  | Photo Credit: @allarinaresh/X

Allari Naresh, who was recently seen in the comedy film Aa Okkati Adakku, is gearing up for the release of Bachchala Malli. The makers of the film took to social media to share the film’s first look.

Allari Naresh’s next announced; Subbu Mangadevi to direct it

Contrary to his previous film, Allari Naresh sports a raw and gritty look in the first look of Bachchala Malli.

Solo Brathuke So Better-fame Subbu Mangadevvi is helming the film apart from writing the story and penning the dialogues as well. Vipparthi Madhu has penned the screenplay along with Viswanetra.

‘Naa Saami Ranga’ trailer: Nagarjuna Akkineni in a rural entertainer with Sankranti fervour

The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, and Viva Harsha. Produced by Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta’s Hasya Movies, the technical crew of Bachchala Malli includes music director Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematographer Richard M Nathan and editor Chota K Prasad

