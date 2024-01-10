GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'Naa Saami Ranga' trailer: Nagarjuna Akkineni in a rural entertainer with Sankranti fervour

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Telugu film ‘Naa Saami Ranga’, directed by Vijay Binni, is timed for Sankranti festivities and features the Prabhala Theertham of Konaseema region

January 10, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Allari Naresh, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Raj Tarun in the Telugu film ‘Naa Saami Ranga’

Allari Naresh, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Raj Tarun in the Telugu film ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The trailer of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Telugu film Naa Saami Ranga, steeped in Sankranti fervour, was unveiled on Tuesday, with barely a few days to go for the film’s theatrical release scheduled on January 14. The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Vijay Binni and stars Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon and Rukshar Dhillon.

Naa Saami Ranga is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose and credits Joshiy for the original story. The Telugu film has dialogues by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada and one of the trailer’s highlights is the rustic, foot-tapping background score by MM Keeravani

The trailer shows Nagarjuna as Kishtayya and Ashika as his childhood sweetheart, Varalakshmi. The entire drama takes place during the Sankranti festivities with the Prabhala Theertham of the Konaseema region in Andhra Pradesh being integral to the story.

This is said to be the 15th film starring Nagarjuna that has composer Keeravani on board. Criminal, Annamayya, Sri Ramadasu, Gharana Bullodu and Shirdi Sai are among the films for which they have collaborated. 

Naa Saami Ranga hopes to appeal to the audience during the Sankranti festive season, in line with some of Nagarjuna’s films such as Soggade Chinni Nayana and Bangarraju in recent years.

