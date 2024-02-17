GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Berlinale 2024 | Allu Arjun hints at ‘Pushpa 3’

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the sequel of the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, will hit the screens worldwide on August 15

February 17, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ | Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube

Telugu star Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel of the 2021 pan India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The actor has said that there are plans to extend the franchise with a third part.

“You can definitely expect part three, and we do want to make it a franchise. We have exciting ideas for the lineup,” Allu Arjun told Variety. The actor is currently at the Berlin Film Festival. A special video of the franchise was screened. The festival will also screen Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you’ve seen in ‘In Pushpa 1,’ because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you’ve seen,” he spoke about the anticipated movie.

“Till then it was playing on a regional scale, now it will play on a national and international scale,” he said about his character in the movie. “In Pushpa 1, police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, emerges as a thorn in Pushpa’s side. The conflict between them is going to escalate to a much bigger, bigger scale.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise, also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Dhananjaya. Devi Sri Prasad was the music composer while the movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banners Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release on August 15, 2024. The makers have released the teaser of the movie.

