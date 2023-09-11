HamberMenu
Allu Arjun, director Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa 2’ locks its release date

The much-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil to release in theatres in 2024

September 11, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Allu Arjun as Pushparaj in a still from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Production house Mythri Movie Makers has announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024. Part one of the Telugu film directed by Sukumar, headlined by Allu Arjun and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, was a raging box office hit in December 2021. This time, the team aims to cast a wider net at the box office with a larger-than-life sequel that capitalises on Allu Arjun’s star appeal. 

Allu Arjun recently bagged the National Award for Best Actor, announced by the 69th National Film Awards jury for his portrayal of smuggler Pushparaj in the film. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad bagged the National Award for Best Music for the same film.

Allu Arjun also became the first Indian actor to invite the official Instagram team to the sets of his film at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, recently, to share glimpses of the making of the film.

