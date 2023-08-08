HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’: Fahadh Faasil’s look from Allu Arjun’s film out

The poster was released on Tuesday on the occasion of Fahadh Faasil’s 41st birthday

August 08, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fahadh Faasil’s look from ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’

Fahadh Faasil’s look from ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’ | Photo Credit: @pushpamovie/X

On the occasion of actor Fahadh Faasil’s 41st birthday on Tuesday, the makers of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 - The Rule released a poster wishing the actor. The actor, who plays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the film, can be seen smoking a cigarette in the poster.

Pushpa 2 - The Rule, is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa - The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the two-part film features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, and has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead. While Fahadh appeared only towards the end of the first film in a cameo appearance, the upcoming sequel is set to feature him extensively.

ALSO READ:Pushpa-2 team chooses erstwhile Maoists’ bastion in Odisha for shooting

The cast of Pushpa - The Rule includes Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh. The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

ALSO READ
‘Pachuvum Athbuthavilakkum’ movie review: Fahadh Faasil’s drama works on the strength of its characters

Meanwhile, Fahadh is currently in the limelight for his stellar performance as Rathnavel in Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil film Maamannan. In Malayalam, he was last seen in Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum and Dhoomam; he has Sudheesh Shankar’s Hanuman Gear, Althaf Salim’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, and Romancham director Jithu Madhavan’s next among other projects in the pipeline.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.