Ananya Panday-led ‘Call Me Bae’ gets premiere date

The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6

Published - May 27, 2024 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ananya Panday on the poster for ‘Call Me Bae’

Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date of Call Me Bae, an upcoming slice-of-life comedy series starring Ananya Panday.

The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, will stream on the platform from September 6. It is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Call Me Bae tells the story of Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhury, a billionaire ‘fashionista’ who is shunned by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy, and has to navigate life on her own.

With Panday in the lead, the cast also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi and others.

Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are the executive producers.

