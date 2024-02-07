GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahaan Panday to make acting debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story

The yet-untitled film is set to go on floors later this year

February 07, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

ANI
Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday | Photo Credit: @ahaanpandayy/Instagram

After Ananya Panday, her cousin brother Ahaan Panday is all set to make his acting debut. Ahaan will be making his debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story which is being produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF).

ALSO READ
Ahaan Panday to make acting debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story

"Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft. To the industry, Ahaan Pandey's launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story." informs a trade source.

ALSO READ: Adapting ‘Half Girlfriend’ for big screen was difficult: Mohit Suri

The source added, "Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero. Ahaan worked under Mohit's supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests. Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan's potential."

Director Mohit Suri is known for helming films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Malang. The yet-untitled film is set to go on floors later this year. An official announcement of the female lead actor is still awaited.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.