Reema Maya to direct digital version of 'Student of the Year'

Karan Johar made the announcement on the closing day of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh on Sunday

April 01, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

PTI
Reema Maya

Reema Maya | Photo Credit: @reemsen/Instagram

Producer Karan Johar says Reema Maya of Nocturnal Burger fame will direct the series adaptation of his Student of the Year franchise. The filmmaker made the announcement on the closing day of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh on Sunday.

First international film festival in Chandigarh to open with 'The Taste of Things'

"Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine. If I'll enter Reema Maya's world then I will make it more of an illusion... I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series," Johar said of Maya at a masterclass session, whose acclaimed short Nocturnal Burger received its world premiere at 2023's Sundance Film Festival.

Johar directed Student of the Year, the 2012 movie which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra into the film industry, under his banner Dharma Productions. Seven years later, Student of the Year 2 was released as a standalone sequel, directed by Punit Malhotra and featuring Tiger Shroff as well as Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in their film debut.

‘Kohrra’ and beyond: The rise of Punjabi cinema

The CIFF, which began on March 27, showcased a line-up of over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as shorts films.

