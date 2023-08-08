HamberMenu
Vir Das joins Ananya Panday in the cast of ‘Call Me Bae’

Produced by Dharmatics, ‘Call Me Bae’ is a slice-of-life comedy series that tells the story of ‘a billionaire fashionista who is shunned away by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy’

August 08, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vir Das, Ananya Panday

Actor-comedian Vir Das has joined Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada in the cast of Call Me Bae.

Backed by Dharma Productions’ digital arm Dharmatics, Call Me Bae is a slice-of-life comedy series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video India. It tells the story of ‘a billionaire fashionista who is shunned away by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy’.

The series has been created by Ishita Moitra with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair contributing as writers. Collin D’Cunha has helmed the show as the director.

Vir Das has appeared in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Revolver Rani, Mastizaade and others. He starred in the American TV series Whiskey Cavalier and featured in the Indian OTT shows Jestination Unknown and Hasmukh.

Call Me Bae has completed its shoot and is expected to stream by the end of 2023.

