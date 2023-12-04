Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ pushed to 2025

December 04, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Akshay Kumar-fronted Housefull 5 has been pushed to 2025. The franchise comedy film, initially expected to release on Diwali in 2024, will now arrive on June 6, 2025, the makers have announced.

In a statement, producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said that the film will require ‘top-notch’ visual effects to deliver a great ‘cinematic experience’ and that is the reason behind the delay.

“The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we’ve made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience,” the banner said.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for films like Dostana and Drive, will direct Housefull 5.

Besides Akshay Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to return to the long-running franchise. The franchise commenced with 2010’s Housefull, which was followed by three sequels: Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).