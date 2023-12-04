HamberMenu
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ pushed to 2025

In a statement, producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said that the film will require ‘top-notch’ visual effects to deliver a ‘great cinematic experience’ and that is the reason behind the delay

December 04, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Akshay Kumar attends the screening of ‘Sattar’ and ‘Hanging Gardens’ at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 03, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar attends the screening of ‘Sattar’ and ‘Hanging Gardens’ at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 03, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Photo Credit: TIM P. WHITBY

Akshay Kumar-fronted Housefull 5 has been pushed to 2025. The franchise comedy film, initially expected to release on Diwali in 2024, will now arrive on June 6, 2025, the makers have announced.

In a statement, producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment said that the film will require ‘top-notch’ visual effects to deliver a great ‘cinematic experience’ and that is the reason behind the delay.

“The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX. Therefore, we’ve made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience,” the banner said.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for films like Dostana and Drive, will direct Housefull 5.

Besides Akshay Kumar, actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to return to the long-running franchise. The franchise commenced with 2010’s Housefull, which was followed by three sequels: Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).

