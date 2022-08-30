John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh to star in Sajid Khan's next directorial '100%'

PTI August 30, 2022 15:17 IST

Dubbed as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala

John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh

Actors John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill are set to feature in filmmaker Sajid Khan's upcoming film, titled "100%", the makers announced on Monday. Dubbed as a story of "love, marriage, family and spies", the movie is produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala. The production banner announced the film on Twitter alongside a short teaser video. "Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies. Diwali 2023 just got bigger!" read the tweet by T-Series. "100%" will go on floors next year and will be released on Diwali 2023. Khan, known for films such as "Heyy Baby" and two "Housefull" movies, last directed 2014's "Humshakals".



