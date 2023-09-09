HamberMenu
Akshay Kumar announces ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ on 56th birthday

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Disha Patani among others

September 09, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

PTI
Akshay Kumar in  ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Akshay Kumar in  ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

Akshay Kumar will be returning to the "Welcome" movie franchise with a third part, to be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Akshay announced the project on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the occasion of his 56th birthday.

"Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (Have given myself and all of you a birthday gift today). If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle," the actor wrote alongside a clip featuring the ensemble cast performing a cappella.

The film, titled "Welcome To The Jungle", also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kiku Sharada and Krushna Abhishek. Singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh round out the cast.

The movie, presented by Jio Studios in association with AA Nadiadwala, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. It is scheduled to be released in the theatres on December 20, 2024.

The first film in the franchise, "Welcome", released in 2007 and the second movie,"Welcome Back", came out in 2015. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.

