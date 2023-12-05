December 05, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The 2023 Assembly elections highlighted the nuanced preferences of the electorate, with both the BRS and the Congress making strides in different voter segments.

CSDS-Lokniti’s post-poll survey shows that the voters gave greater importance to the State government’s performance than the Central government’s, in the Telangana elections. Four in 10 emphasised the work done by the K. Chandrashekar Rao government in comparison to the work done by the Centre under Narendra Modi (Table 1). Moreover, the data show that the overall satisfaction with the performance of the BRS government among was moderately high. Overall, two-thirds of the voters (67%) were satisfied with the work done by the BRS government. Of them, two in every 10 (21%) were fully satisfied and little less than half (46%) said they were somewhat satisfied (Table 2).

When voters were asked about one initiative of the Rao government that they liked the most, the provisions for drinking water and electricity supply and the alleviation of farmer distress (15 % each) fared as the most popular (Table 3). Moreover, voters indicated an overall improvement in the condition of public infrastructure under BRS rule (Table 5).

An analysis of electorate sentiment revealed that over half the respondents believed that the prices of essential commodities had surged in the last five years (Table 4). Moreover, a recurring concern of the voters was the decline in the number of employment opportunities available. Thus, it can be inferred that economic issues played a vital role in the State elections.

Despite the voters having a favourable opinion of the BRS, the Congress managed to secure a substantial vote bank in the State. Not only did the Congress consolidate its base among those unhappy with BRS rule, but it also managed to do so among those who were moderately satisfied with the State government — 38% of such voters chose to vote for the Congress compared to the 37% who voted the BRS in this segment (Table 2).

The party was also successful in securing substantial support from those who observed improvements in public infrastructure in the last five years (Table 5). It is imperative to note that the lead secured by the BRS in the vote choice among those who favoured the party’s initiatives was negligible as the Congress was close behind in terms of support.