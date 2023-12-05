December 05, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

Telangana, the citadel of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the last 10 years, has been overrun by Congress after a nine-and-half-year battle with the promise of self-respect and welfare schemes. It has also put brakes on BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s dream of playing a key role in the national politics.

The party secured 64 seats on its own and added to its tally in the form of its ally Communist Party of India (CPI) and is all set to form the government for the first time after the formation of the Telangana State. The BRS ended up with 39 seats, most of these coming from Hyderabad district and its surrounding Rangareddy district.