Lokniti-CSDS survey | Blend of strategies key factor behind Congress triumph
Congress’s adept voter outreach model, combining online and on-ground strategies, proved decisive in Telangana win

December 05, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

Devesh Kumar
Congress Telangana president A. Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s victory in Hyderabad.

Congress Telangana president A. Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s victory in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

The creditable victory of the Congress in Telangana stands as a testament to its adept voter outreach model, with campaign strategists enhancing their digital and offline presence.

Data from the Lokniti-CSDS survey reveal the Congress (52%) and the BRS (52%) boasting equal figures in virtual voters’ outreach programmes via phone calls and recorded voice messages. The BJP (44%) closely followed suit, while the BSP trailed behind at 10% (Table 1). The Congress (78%) excelled in the outreach programme, too, with its workers visiting more voters’ homes compared to the BRS (76%), while the BJP trailed behind at 63% (Table 2).

An intriguing pattern also emerged among voters who participated in election campaigns (38%), attended rallies (30%), and engaged in door-to-door canvassing (25%). These voters exhibited a higher inclination to vote in favour of the Congress over the BRS (Table 3).

The Congress approach, blending online and on-ground strategies, played a decisive role in its win.

Devesh Kumar and Rishikesh Yadav are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS

