Modi keeps up reservation rhetoric, says Congress wants to give SC, ST quotas to people who practice ‘vote jihad’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners had partitioned the country into three nations, including two Muslim countries, for their “vote bank” and were now saying that Muslims also had the first right on the remaining part of India.

He again accused the Opposition alliance of wanting to snatch the reservation to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes guaranteed by the Constitution and give it to those who practised “vote jihad”.

Mr. Modi was speaking at a rally in Haryana’s Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency. Referring to a recent West Bengal High Court verdict cancelling five lakh OBC certificates, he claimed that the reservation meant for the OBCs was being distributed to the “intruders” and the anti-reservation mentality of the INDIA bloc now stood exposed. “The West Bengal CM has announced to not adhere to the court order. She will give the OBC reservation to the Muslims. The Congress, the TMC and the INDI alliance partners are standing firmly with their vote bank, then who will stand for you?” he asked.

The Prime Minister said that he was the watchman for the rights of the deprived ones and had come to assure them in Haryana that no one could ever snatch their reservation so long as he was alive. “It is not an election speech. It is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

Mr. Modi claimed that the INDIA bloc partners could go to any length to keep their vote bank intact and that the Congress, if it could have its way, would arrest people for even uttering the word “Ram”. He alleged that Congress wanted to obliterate “Ram” from the entire country. “So long as Congress was in power, it did not allow the construction of Ram Mandir. They even boycotted the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. And now an advisor to the Congress’s prince has revealed that the party wants to put lock on the Ram Mandir if returned to power,” he claimed.

Mr. Modi said the INDIA bloc parties, after the third phase of the elections, started targeting the Election Commission for the delay in the release of voter turnout data as they could sense their imminent defeat and were looking for a scapegoat. “Every vote cast to the Congress will be a waste, since the Congress can never form a government,” he said, adding that INDIA bloc parties were saying that they would have five Prime Ministers in five years if voted to power.