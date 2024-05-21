Congress wants reservation based on religion, says PM Modi; raises issues of corruption, article 370, construction of Ram temple in Bihar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 slammed the Opposition Congress party INDIA (Indian National Development, inclusive Alliance) bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while raking issues of corruption, reservation, inflation, abrogation of article 370 and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

“Congress party wants reservation based on religion. Had Baba Sahib Ambedkar not been there, former PM Nehru would have not made reservations happen for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST)”, PM Modi said at a public meeting in Motihari of the East Champaran district. He is to address another public meeting at Goriakothi in Maharajganj of Saran district later in the day.

Mr. Modi reached Patna, on May 20 evening and visited the residence of senior State party leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi who passed away recently, to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. After that, he also visited Bihar BJP party headquarters to address party leaders and stayed at the Raj Bhawan at night.

They (Opposition) want to snatch SC/ST/ OBC (Other Backward Class) reservations from you for the jihadis (those who pursue militant Islamic movement). For this they want to change the constitution”, alleged PM Modi, adding, “but not to make it happen, you have to give a strong government at the center”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised issues of abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and corruption to slam the Congress and RJD.

“For the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, they (Opposition parties) refused the invitation. They have time to have food at the residence of those who were convicted in a corruption case but not for this”, PM Modi charged obliquely at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whose video of making food along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi had, earlier, gone viral on social media.

“Those born with silver spoon cannot understand pangs of poverty but Modi born of a poor mother knows what poverty is and he cannot betray poor people”, he said. Slamming RJD chief Lalu Prasad, he asked, “Can they, those who grabbed your land in lieu of jobs think of you?”. “We must be appreciative of Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Kumar Modi ji who took Bihar out of jungle raj”, PM Modi said while raising issues plaguing Champaran for long like perennial flood and migration”. PM Modi also listed several development works the NDA government did to generate employment in Champaran.

He also raised free ration provided by his government to the poor people. “Congress wonders why he (Mr. Modi) is giving free ration to the poor people. It is because I know what poverty is”, he answered himself. The free ration of five kg grains to poor people given by NDA government has cast a positive response among poor voters across the State.

“They (Opposition) do not have any issue except abusing PM Modi. One leader, of late, has said that PM should take bed rest. I say no one in the country should have bed rest. What can be expected from the inheritors of Jungle Raj? Mr. Modi lives in everyone’s heart”, he said. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that PM should now take bed rest.

Launching an attack on the Opposition Congress party, PM Modi further said, “Congress party has ruined 60 years and three generations of the country. “When a son of a poor mother was given an opportunity to serve, when Modi came to power— toilets reached every household, electricity reached every household. Modi has taken responsibility for taking cooking gas and tap water to every household. Congress only harassed you (poor people). Poor became poorer”.

“They did not give you enough to fulfill your stomach but they filed their cupboards with currency notes”, he said making oblique reference of mounds of currency notes recently seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the residence of some Congress party leaders in Jharkhand.

“Poor people are being taken care of when this son of the poor came into power. This is Modi’s guarantee that the works which were not fulfilled yet will be completed in the next five years but for this, I want a strong government at the center”, he added.

“After the first phase of the poll (Parliamentary) INDI alliance came first but in later phases, they were demolished and after the fifth phase, they were defeated. The whole world will see their defeat on June 4 (poll result day)”, he said.

“June 4 result will be mandate against corruption, appeasement politics, tukde-tukde gang, those who abuse sanatan mind set, against jungle raj and anti-women mindset”, he further said.