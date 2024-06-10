After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, Narendra Modi on June 10 signed his first file authorising release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefits 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around ₹20,000 crores.

After signing the file, PM Modi said “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

Also read: Narendra Modi 3.0 | Who’s who in the Council of Ministers

With the oath-taking ceremony over, all eyes are now on portfolio allocation. Meanwhile, the first Cabinet meeting of new Ministers is likely to be held on June 10.

PM Modi took the oath of office for a third successive term on June 9, along with 71 other members of his Council of Ministers, at a ceremony held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Of the 81 slots allowed in the Union Council of Ministers, a relatively large cohort of 72 members was sworn in, reflecting a coalition government emphasising both continuity and change, with a sizeable representation of 11 portfolios given to the BJP’s allies in the NDA.