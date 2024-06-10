GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Modi 3.0 LIVE Updates: Sworn in as PM for third time, Narendra Modi signs first file pertaining to PM Kisan Nidhi release

After PM Modi takes oath along with 72 ministers, the focus is now on portfolio allocation as new NDA Cabinet meeting is likely to be held today

Updated - June 10, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Narendra Modi takes charge as Prime Minister for the third time on June 10, 2024.

Narendra Modi takes charge as Prime Minister for the third time on June 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time, Narendra Modi on June 10 signed his first file authorising release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi. This will benefits 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around ₹20,000 crores.

After signing the file, PM Modi said “Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come.”

Also read: Narendra Modi 3.0 | Who’s who in the Council of Ministers

With the oath-taking ceremony over, all eyes are now on portfolio allocation. Meanwhile, the first Cabinet meeting of new Ministers is likely to be held on June 10.

PM Modi took the oath of office for a third successive term on June 9, along with 71 other members of his Council of Ministers, at a ceremony held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Of the 81 slots allowed in the Union Council of Ministers, a relatively large cohort of 72 members was sworn in, reflecting a coalition government emphasising both continuity and change, with a sizeable representation of 11 portfolios given to the BJP’s allies in the NDA.

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • June 10, 2024 12:20
    Who’s who in the Council of Ministers

    Having secured the numbers to form the government, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is administered the oath of office on June 9. The Hindu has listed down the stated policy priorities and biographies of the incoming Council of Ministers. 

    Amit Shah

    The Gandhinagar MP facilitated some of the boldest policies of the erstwhile government, including the dilution of the provisions of Article 370. Mr. Shah was also among the star-campaigners for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) during the polls. 

    Rajnath Singh

    Defence Minister in the now erstwhile government, Rajnath Singh secured the Lucknow seat by a margin of more than 1.35 lakh votes over his nearest rival of the Samajwadi Party. Being the Defence Minister, the elected MP from Lucknow has been at the forefront of representing the government’s stance on issues concerning the criticism accorded to the Agniveer scheme and the situation at the Indo-China border. 

    Click here to read full report...
  • June 10, 2024 11:54
    First file signed by PM pertains to PM Kisan Nidhi release

    After being sworn in as Prime Minister for the 3rd time, PM Modi Narendra Modi’s signed his first file authorising release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi.

    “This will benefits 9.3 crore farmers and distribute around ₹20,000 crores. Ours is a Government fully committed to Kisan Kalyan. It is therefore fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to farmer welfare. We want to keep working even more for the farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come,” said PM Modi.

  • June 10, 2024 11:52
    First-time MP Harsh Malhotra joins Modi government as Minister of State

    East Delhi Lok Sabha MP Harsh Malhotra was on June 9 sworn-in as a Union Minister of State in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Mr. Malhotra, 58, a first-time MP, was picked as the BJP candidate from the East Delhi constituency after the party dropped its sitting MP Gautam Gambhir. He defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

    Click here to read more...
  • June 10, 2024 11:23
    Revanth Reddy congratulates new Union Ministers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

    Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on June 10 congratulated G. Kishan Reddy, K. Ram Mohan Naidu and other newly-sworn in Union Ministers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

    He urged them to work for implementation of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and to get funds and projects from the Centre to both the States, according to a post on X by Revanth Reddy. - PTI

  • June 10, 2024 11:19
    New Cabinet meeting likely today evening

    After the third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in on June 9, all eyes are now on portfolio allocation. Meanwhile, the first Cabinet meeting of new ministers is likely to be held on June 10.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / politics / election / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.