Having secured the numbers to form the government, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is administered the oath of office on June 9. Here we list down the stated policy priorities and biographies of the incoming Council of Ministers.

Amit Shah

Having served as the Union Home Minister in the now-erstwhile government, Amit Shah is all set to be sworn-in to the Cabinet on June 9. The incoming Gandhinagar MP facilitated some of the boldest policies of the erstwhile government, including the dilution of the provisions of Article 370. Mr. Shah was also among the star-campaigners for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) during the polls. He won his own seat by a margin of about 7.4 lakh votes.

In an interview to The Hindu in May, the erstwhile govt’s Home Minister had stated the NDA had provided a strong, stable government for the last 10 years due to which we took big, historic decisions and accelerated the pace of growth.

The Gandhinagar MP has been among the people at the forefront representing the party’s views on issues of crucial importance, including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) — both inside and outside the Parliament. In the mentioned interview, Mr. Shah had held, “There are many views on the NRC and the BJP believes that we must discuss this across the board with everyone, and at the appropriate time, we will do so.”

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister in the now erstwhile government, Rajnath Singh secured the Lucknow seat by a margin of more than 1.35 lakh votes over his nearest rival of the Samajwadi Party. The M.Sc. (Physics) from Gorakhpur University (U.P.) also among the seniormost leaders of the party had campaigned extensively during the elections. In one such campaign rally in Jammalamadugu in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Singh had said that ‘one nation-one election’ policy would be among the prerogatives of the government if voted to power for the third time.

Being the Defence Minister, the incoming elected MP from Lucknow has been at the forefront of representing the government’s stance on issues concerning the criticism accorded to the Agniveer scheme and the situation at the Indo-China border. In one such interview in April at the Times Now Summit, he held the questions have “no standing”.

About the questions raised by members of the erstwhile Opposition about the situation in the Indo-China border, Mr. Singh held the questions never made him uncomfortable. He would assure the people of the country to exercise their faith in the Army and security personnel. “In keeping with the country’s interests, I tell them [Opposition] whatever I can. But in defence, there are many things which have strategic importance, and we cannot tell them publicly. We try to steer clear of telling those things, whether it is [about] northern, western or eastern sector,” he said.

Nitin Gadkari

Among the Ministers in the erstwhile government who would find a favourable audience across the aisle in the Opposition, the incoming MP from Nagpur is set to continue his stay as a Minister. In his now erstwhile stay as the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has been associated with highway expansions and vehicle reforms. In June last year, the incoming Nagpur representative had emphasised that world-class roads were imperative to realise Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a $5 trillion economy. In fact, it was in February this year when Mr. Gadkari sought to implement satellite-based toll system before the code of conduct for the elections were to be instituted. He has also emphasised about actions that would facilitate job creation, elevation of green-fuelled public mobility services and reduce logistics cost.

Among his notable actions, are the emphasis on introduction of vehicles that would run entirely on ethanol and the introduction of air-conditioned cabinets in trucks (set to be implemented by October 2025).

Mr. Gadkari won the Nagpur seat by a margin over his nearest rival from the Congress Vikas Thakre by a margin of more than 1.37 lakh votes. He has attended the G.S. Commerce College (Nagpur University) and has a degree in law from University College of Law (Nagpur).

Nirmala Sitharaman

The incumbent Finance Minister is the member of the Upper House from Karnataka. Before becoming the Finance Minister during the second term of the Modi Government May 2019 onwards, Ms. Sitharaman also served as the Defence Minister between September 2017 and May 2019. She had also assumed the position of Minister of State for Finance, Corporate Affairs as well as Commerce and Industry during varied periods of the NDA’s stay in power since May 2014. She was first elected to the Upper House in 2014, then in 2016 and accorded the third term in July 2022.

Ms. Sitharaman decided against contesting the general elections apprehensive about being unable to meet the “winnability criteria” in Southern States as Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh where she could have considered battling from. The Finance Minister of the now erstwhile government was also apprehensive about possessing lack of “money to contest”.

The Finance Minister is a student of economics and attended the Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College (Tiruchirapalli) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi).

Piyush Goyal

A chartered accountant and a management professional in terms of expertise, Mr. Goyal is set to extend his stay into the NDA 3.0 Cabinet. At varied stages since the NDA returned to power with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs, Mr. Goyal has managed several portfolios. These include Railways, Finance, Corporate Affairs, Commerce, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution. The erstwhile member of the Upper House won from the North Mumbai constituency by a margin of approx. 3.6 lakh votes. Mr. Goyal is the son of late Vedprakash Goyal, Rajya Sabha member who served as the Cabinet Minister for shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government other than officiating as the national treasurer of the party.

Pralhad Joshi

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs as well as Coal and Mines in the now erstwhile government, Mr. Joshi secured his continued stay at the Lower House for the fifth time, representing Dharwad (Karnataka). Mr. Joshi is a Bachelors in Arts from K.S. Arts College (Hubli, Karnataka) and has also attended the Karnataka University.

Mr. Joshi as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister was the centre of the treasury’s defence against the disciplinary actions initiated against Opposition MPs for disruption of proceedings. In the Winter Session of the Parliament, a record 146 MPs were suspended for protests seeking a statement by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament. Responding to media queries back then, Mr. Joshi said, “We did not want to suspend MPs, we requested them. But after we suspended a few MPs, several of their colleagues came with requests to us seeking suspension. This is the level the Congress stoops to.”

As the Coal Minister, Mr. Joshi has always was oft seen assuring the country about no coal shortages after the “unexpected situation” in 2022. Separately, in another interview to The Hindu in 2022, Mr. Joshi had also mentioned about the use of coal should be in a manner that it does not affect the environment or contribute to global warming, such as coal gasification and planting trees.

His latest campaign was caught off guard by the sudden outburst of of some Veerashaiva Lingayat seers. They wanted him replaced with some threatening to jump into the poll fray. That is when Mr. Joshi had to make consistent efforts to assure the community and multiple visits to the community’s temple.

Bhupendra Yadav

Member at the Upper House and Minister for Labour & Employment alongside Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav successfully competed from the Alwar constituency of Rajasthan. Mr Yadav has for long served as the campaign observer for the party in crucial states, such as Bihar during the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections and Madhya Pradesh in 2023. He attended the Government Law College in Ajmer.

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Two-time Chief Minister of Karnataka is also among the inductees into the NDA Cabinet 3.0. He secured himself a third stay in the Lok Sabha having won from Mandya by a margin of over 8.5 lakh votes. The son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s previous outings in the Lower House were in 1996 and 2009. His trysts with Karnataka’s top administrative office were fragile and lasted rather short. He became the Chief Minister first in February 2006 for a tenure that lasted until October in the succeeding year. In 2018, he became Chief Minister for the second time with support from its then-ally Congress. The tenure could again only last for one year.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the MP-elect from Dibrugarh is set to continue his stay at the House of the People and the ministerial council. The former Chief Minister of Assam contested a Lok Sabha election for the first time in 2004 as an Asom Gana Parishad candidate. Mr. Sonowal had defeated former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar in Dibrugarh itself. He joined the BJP in 2011 and got re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Lakhimpur. Having forayed as a student leader in 1992, Mr. Sonowal would go on to hold the top administrative post in the state between 2016 and 2021 before returning to Delhi.

In the 2024 elections, he defeated his nearest rival of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi by a margin of about 2.8 lakh votes.

Ram Mohan Naidu

Having successfully represented Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) in 2014 and 2019, Ram Mohan Naidu secured a hat-trick with his latest victory in the now-concluded general elections. The master’s in business administration from the Island University (New York, U.S.), the incoming TDP MP all through exuded confidence about the TDP-JSP-BJP combine being able to sweep the elections as people were fed up with the policies and administration of the YSRCP Government.

Mr. Naidu has been particularly vocal about issues concerning Andhra Pradesh. In his earlier stay at the Lower House, the incoming Minister had highlighted concerns about the drought situation in Andhra Pradesh, sought an audit on the utilization of SC/ST sub plan funds in the State since 2020-21, merger of schools and liquor mafia, among other things.

As per data from the PRS Legislative Research, Mr. Naidu recorded an attendance of 84% in the 17th Lok Sabha. He is set to become the youngest-ever union minister at 36 years of age.

Pemmasani Chandrashekhar

The NRI-doctor turned industrialist, having secured the opportunity to represent Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) is the second person from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to find place in the NDA Cabinet. Pemmasani Chandrashekhar is an alum of the Osmania Medial College in Hyderabad. The incoming Guntur MP completed his residency in internal medicine at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

In an interview to The Hindu this April, Mr. Chandrashekhar, comparing the poll promises made in the United States and India, stated political parties in India believe doing more welfare would increase their chances of winning. He emphasised that balancing welfare with development is very essential. Separately, reiterating the commitment to welfare, he said, “My goal is to bring more global companies to Guntur so that employment can be created which will help improve economic activity and contribute to the development of the region.”

Essential to note, both Mr. Ram Mohan Naidu and Mr. Chandrashekhar have voiced their disquiet about how YSRCP spearheaded by Jagan Mohan Reddy have allegedly opposed Amaravati after being elected to power.

Ramdas Athawale

The sole representation from the Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale would continue his tenure at the NDA’s ministerial council. In the now-erstwhile government, he had served as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. Mr. Athawale has been a part of the NDA since he quit the NCP-Congress alliance in 2011. He is presently a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Maharashtra and has been a three-time Lok Sabha MP. A PTI profile from November 2021 described him as a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra whose induction into the Modi Government was part of the national party’s endeavour to reach out to the crucial segment ahead of Assembly elections in five States, including Uttar Pradesh. The profile added that the former trade unionist is known for his blunt remarks and humorous speeches both inside and outside Parliament.

Gajendra Shekhawat

Having secured a victory by a margin of more than 1.15 lakh votes in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Shekhawat is set for his third term in the House of the People. The Jodhpur MP’s first tryst with ministership happened during his second tenure. He served as the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare between Sept 2017 and May 2019. It was in May 2019 that Mr. Shekhawat was promoted as the Minister of Jal Shakti.

Mr. Shekhawat was particularly about former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s functioning. He termed Mr. Gehlot’s announcement of a caste-survey as an electoral shagoofa or “sleight of hand”. The Jodhpur MP has also spearheaded discussions about seat sharing on behalf of the party. In March this year, he led talks with Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada.

Mr. Shekhawat is an M.Phil. in Philosophy from the JNV University (Jodhpur).

Ramnath Thakur

The Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar is also set to be inducted in the NDA Cabinet. Mr. Thakur is the son of the late Chief Minister of Bihar and Bharat Ratna Karpuri Thakur. Earlier in January this year, The Hindu had reported about how political parties in Bihar were vying to clinch themselves as the successor of the state’s socialist icon. While incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pointed to his party promoting his son Ramnath Thakur into the party ranks, the RJD celebrated the birth centenary with party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reminiscing the older days with the late Chief Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated back then that Karpoori Thakur’s vision of social justice inspired their governance model.

As per date compiled by the PRS Legislative Research, Mr. Thakur has held 96% attendance in the Upper House (since the Budget Session of 2014). During his stay at the Council of States, Mr. Thakur has raised issues of poignant importance, such as the need for uniform pricing of gas cylinder at ₹500/- per cylinder throughout the country and presenting the Freedom of Marriage and Association and Prohibition of Crimes in the name of Honour Bill, 2023. The Bill sought to prohibit crimes in the name of honour, “assemblies and other conduct interfering with the freedom of marriage and association and to provide justice, compensation and rehabilitation in crimes committed in the name of honour”. It endeavoured to protect individual liberty and prevent victimisation.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Among Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s long-time allies, the latest appointment to the NDA 3.0 Cabinet has previously represented Begusarai (in 2004) and Munger (2009 and 2019). In the 18th Lok Sabha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh would be representing Munger for the third time having secured a victory over nearest rival from the RJD Anita Kumari. Belonging to upper caste Bhumihar community, Lallan Singh — as he is popularly known, has been one of steadfast allies of the Bihar Chief Minister — particularly during the periods of transition.

With the JD(U) advocating, among other things, for a caste census for their participation in the government, it becomes essential to recall his retort-criticism to the BJP for alleging large scale regularities in their caste census’ survey data collection process. This was seen as a step by then RJD-JD(U) Government in Bihar to set the national agenda ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Born in Jodhpur, Ashwini Vaishnaw is a member of the Upper House, representing Odisha. He was first elected to the Upper House in June 2019 and was accorded the Ministry of Railways alongside Communications, and Electronics and Information Technology in July 2021. The IIT-Kanpur alum was re-elected to the Upper House in April this year. The 1994-batch Odisha-cadre officer was fielded by the BJP notwithstanding the party not possessing the adequate numbers to ensure a victory. However, his nomination received support from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the latter felt it was in the larger interest of the state.

Mr. Vaishnaw also attended the Wharton School in Pennsylvania (U.S.) for MBA in Finance.

S. Jaishankar

The second-generation diplomat served as the foreign secretary, between Jan 2015 to 2018, before his plunge into politics. Mr. Jaishankar was appointed the Minister of External Affairs in May 2019. Prior to this, he has served as the Ambassador of India to the U.S., Singapore and China other than being the High Commissioner of India to Singapore at varied periods of his diplomatic career. In his first tenure as the Foreign Affairs Minister, the former diplomat was at the helm of affairs for facilitating the evacuation of Indian citizens from conflict-ridden regions as Ukraine, Sudan, Afghanistan and recently in Israel.

He has attended Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for pursuing political science and international relations.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The longest serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is preparing for his sixth tenure in Delhi after about two decades. The Gold-medallist master’s in philosophy served as the Chief Minister of the central India state for nearly 18 years — the longest in Madhya Pradesh. The change of guard after the successful Assembly election last year led to three-time MLA Mohan Lal Yadav succeeding him to the top administrative office in Bhopal. Being among the star campaigners for the BJP, he was among the prominent people to have led the party to a total sweep in the state during the now-concluded general elections. He himself won from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of approximately 8.2 lakh votes.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Minister for Civil Aviation in the now-erstwhile government Jyotiraditya Scindia successfully competed in his first election since switching allegiance to the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2020. He defeated his nearest rival by more than 5.4 lakh votes to regain his family bastion of Guna. During his time at the Congress, Mr. Scindia was elected as a representative in the lower house four times.

Other than Civil Aviation, the incoming Guna MP was accorded the Minister of Steels in July 2022.

Mr Scindia has attended the Harvard University (U.S.) and Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business (U.S.).

Chirag Paswan

The two-time MP of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) from Hajipur is set to be inducted into the NDA 3.0 cabinet. His party won all the five seats it contested, namely, Jamui, Khagaria, Samastipur, Vaishali and Hajipur. Before joining the NDA fold formally in July last year, the self-proclaimed ‘Hanuman’ of Prime Minister Modi stressed that that his party has always supported the issues presented by the BJP and endeavours to continue doing it.

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)’s founder Jitan Ram Manjhi would also be inducted into the NDA 3.0 cabinet. He secured his victory from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.

Mr. Manjhi notwithstanding his position as an ally has backed the notion of a caste census being carried out at the national level. In an interview to The Hindu this April, Mr Manjhi held that the caste census conducted by the Nitish Kumar-led government (with support from Congress and RJD) had flaws but overall it was fine. Reiterating that caste census should be carried out at the national level, he also highlighted some issues affecting the Central Govt – further exercising optimism that an amicable solution could be achieved.

Dharamendra Pradhan

Having returned to contesting a direct election after a gap of fifteen years, Mr. Pradhan served as the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development in the now-erstwhile government. Until now, Mr. Pradhan represented Madhya Pradesh in the Upper House. The union minister had previously successfully competed in the 2004 general elections but lost in 2009. Hailing from Talcher (Odisha), Mr Pradhan won by a margin of about 1.2 lakh votes from Sambalpur (Odisha) Lok Sabha constituency.

Mansukh Mandviya

After two stints at the Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare successfully emerged victorious in the now-concluded general elections. He won from the Porbandar constituency by a margin 3.8 lakh votes. Mr Mandviya holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science and holds a doctorate on the subject of ‘Role of Gram Vidhyapiths (Rural schools) in Community Development and Future Challenges’. His plunge into politics was with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student-wing of the BJP, when he was 20.