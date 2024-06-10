GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Modi’s third term: What can we expect from his government? 

As Narendra Modi takes the oath for a third consecutive term as PM of India, Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay joins us to discuss the months and years ahead for the NDA government and what we can expect.

Published - June 10, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

A 73-member Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath on the 9th of June. A vast majority of BJP ministers have been retained even as about half a dozen Cabinet slots have been given to allied parties in the NDA government, the first since 2014 where the BJP doesn’t have a majority of its own. 

So, what kind of government are we looking at? Will the BJP’s divisive plans of one nation, one election, a Uniform Civil Code or taking over mosques in Varanasi and Mathura be jettisoned? Or will the anti-Muslim speeches delivered by Prime Minister Modi during the election campaign be taken as the governing philosophy of the NDA government? Interestingly, not a single Muslim has found space in the 70-plus Council of Ministers. 

Joining us to delve into these questions is author and journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, an expert in BJP and Modi’s politics.

Guest: Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, political journalist and author. 

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

