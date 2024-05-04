May 04, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

PM Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Jharkhand’s Palamu and Gumla on May 4. He was greeted by a huge crowd at a mega roadshow in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Friday night.

Raj Thackeray will hold a rally to canvas votes for Union Minister Narayan Rane, who is contesting from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat, on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli constituency, barely an hour before nominations closed for the Lok Sabha seat on May 3.

Here are the latest updates: