year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address two rallies in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli constituency, barely an hour before nominations closed for the Lok Sabha seat.

May 04, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters during a public meeting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Singhbhum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters during a public meeting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Singhbhum. | Photo Credit: ANI

PM Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Jharkhand’s Palamu and Gumla on May 4. He was greeted by a huge crowd at a mega roadshow in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi on Friday night. 

Click here for the full schedule of the elections

Raj Thackeray will hold a rally to canvas votes for Union Minister Narayan Rane, who is contesting from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat, on Saturday.

Click here to read May 03, 2024's live updates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his papers from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli constituency, barely an hour before nominations closed for the Lok Sabha seat on May 3.

Here are the latest updates:

  • May 04, 2024 07:25
    I hope my little joke is not seen as expertise: Kasparov

    Russian chess great Garry Kasparov hoped that his “little joke” on Indian politics does not pass for “advocacy or expertise” after his cheeky social media post on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s love for the game went viral.

    Within hours of asking Mr. Gandhi to “first win Rae Bareli before challenging for the top”, the 61-year-old said it was just a joke and should be seen as one.

    “I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an ‘all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes,’ as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!” the former world champion, who retired in 2005, wrote in response to a post by actor Ranvir Shorey.

    - PTI

  • May 04, 2024 06:55
    Maharashtra | Watch: I’m not facing a tough fight... this is not my last election: Narayan Rane

    I’m not facing a tough fight... this is not my last election: Narayan Rane

    Union Minister Narayan Rane contests Lok Sabha election as BJP candidate against Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut in Maharashtra.

  • May 04, 2024 06:46
    Odisha | S. Jaishankar to interact with intellectuals and journalists

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to the state from Saturday, during which he will meet intellectuals and journalists.

    - PTI

  • May 04, 2024 06:46
    Odisha | PM Modi to address election rallies on May 6

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda are scheduled to visit Odisha over the next few days to campaign for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

    PM Modi is scheduled to address two political rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituencies on May 6.

    - PTI

