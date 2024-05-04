Pakistani leaders praying for Rahul Gandhi to make him PM, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand

May 04, 2024 12:54 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Patna

On his second day campaign in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 4 made a veiled attack on Congress party and its leaders while addressing a public meeting in Palamu.

He emphasized that a strong nation requires a strong leader unlike Congress which used to cry in front of other nations when Pakistan used to attack India.

“There was a time when the cowardly Congress government used to go around the world and cry after the terrorist attack. However, today Pakistan is crying all over the world. The Pakistani leaders are praying to make Sahjada [prince] of Congress as the Prime Minister of India. A strong India wants a strong government and for a strong government we need a Modi government,” Mr. Modi said.

Praising the work of his government, he said when he became PM, he acted hard on the terrorism and said enough is enough and Pakistan was shaken after the surgical strike.

Lashing out at ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its alliance partner Congress, Mr. Modi alleged that leaders of both parties have accumulated immense wealth through corruption.

“Be it property or politics, they are acquiring everything for their children. They will leave behind a lot of black money as a legacy for them. I have lived a life in poverty and only someone who has seen poverty and lived a life of suffering can understand the tears of poor people,” Mr. Modi said.

He was addressing the public meeting at Chiyanki Airport ground in support of sitting MP and BJP candidate from Palamu Vishnu Dayal Ram.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he criticized him saying that the prince of Congress finding happiness in Modi’s tears.

He extensively talked about the importance of one vote asserting that in 2014, one vote did such a thing that the whole world started saluting the strength of India’s democracy.

“You removed the highly corrupt Congress government with your one vote in 2014. Your one vote formed the BJP-NDA government. With the power of this one vote, India’s name is being heard all over the world. With the power of your one vote, the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was buried under the ground. In Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, from Pashupati to Tirupati, naxalism and terrorism were spread and this land was drenched in blood. Your one vote fulfilled the hopes of so many mothers and liberated this land from naxal terrorism,” Mr. Modi said.

He stressed upon his work period saying that he has been serving the people as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for 25 years and he has not been accused of even a single penny’s scam.

“Even today, away from position, prestige, happiness and prosperity, I am the same as when you sent me here. Modi was born for a mission, not for fun. Modi wants to increase employment and bring prosperity in your life but the Congress people have their eyes on your property. Congress-JMM cannot see anything else,” Mr. Modi said.

He pointed out that during his 10 years of service, 25 crore people came out of poverty.

He will address another rally in Gumla later in the day.