First-time Congress candidates literally sweating it out in Raichur Lok Sabha seat, Shorapur Assembly segment

March 31, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Yadgir

Congress candidates in both the Raichur parliamentary constituency and the Shorapur Assembly constituency where bypolls are being held, are literally sweating it out during campaigning in the rural areas of the two constituencies under scorching heat, while reaching out to people as they are facing their first election battle in their political career.

G. Kumar Naik, a 1990 Karnataka cadre IAS officer, is contesting in Raichur the parliamentary constituency, and Raja Venugopal Naik, an engineering graduate, is contesting in Shorapur, which is facing byelections due to the demise of Member of Legislative Assembly Raja Venkatappa Naik.

Mr. Kumar Naik is trying to reach out to the voters saying that he did well for the people when he served as Deputy Commissioner in Raichur between 1999 and 2002.

Raja Venugopal Naik is seeking votes explaining the benefits that people are getting under the guarantee schemes being implemented by the State government, while also playing the sympathy card of his father’s death.

Meanwhile, though there is some heated election discussion among the common people in public places, voters are still maintaining silence about their preferences.

Both Kumar Naik and Raja Venugopal Naik are new faces to the electoral battle. They need to put in more efforts to become known to the people.

The BJP, which has taken the elections seriously, has fielded incumbent MP Raja Amareshwar Naik in Raichur and the former Minister Narasimha Naik in the Shorapur bypolls.

And, both Raja Amareshwar Naik and Narasimha Naik have conveyed to voters their efforts to bring development works to the respective constituencies during their tenure as MP and MLA.