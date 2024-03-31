GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

INDIA bloc rally LIVE updates | AAP expects over one lakh people from Punjab to participate

The police have permitted up to 20,000 people to assemble at the venue

March 31, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Preparations is in full swing for INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally' to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on March 30.

Preparations is in full swing for INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally' to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on March 30. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A ‘Maharally’ has been organised at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to “safeguard” to speak against many issues including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED, and the “misuse” of Central probe agencies against Opposition leaders by the BJP-led Centre. 

The “maha rally” being organised by the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is not aimed at protecting one person, the Congress said on March 30, emphasizing that the event was focused on saving the Constitution and democracy. 

The Congress added that the rally would send out a message of solidarity among INDIA bloc members and would raise issues like the BJP-led government’s misuse of Central agencies, rising prices, the highest unemployment rate in 45 years, economic disparities, social polarisation, and injustice against farmers. 

Several senior leaders of the bloc are likely to attend the event. 

Follow The Hindu for more updates on the rally: 

  • March 31, 2024 07:59
    Rally to “safeguard country’s interests and democracy”

    The Congress has asserted that the INDIA opposition bloc’s “Loktantra bachao rally” to be held at the Ramlila Maidan here is aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy and not any particular person. 

    “It is not a person-specific rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao Rally. This is not one party’s rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA janbandhan will be taking part in the rally,” Mr. Ramesh said.

    Mr. Ramesh said the issues of rising prices, the highest unemployment rate in 45 years, economic disparities, social polarization and injustice against farmers will be raised by opposition leaders at the rally.

    He said another key issue that would be raised is the targeting of the opposition through the “misuse of central agencies”.

    Two Chief Ministers and several Ministers have been arrested in a bid to target opposition parties politically, Mr. Ramesh alleged. 

    Read the whole story
  • March 31, 2024 07:55
    Posters sporting slogan “Main bhi Kejiriwal” seen at Ramlila Maidan

    Posters sporting the slogan “ Main bhi Kejiriwal (I am also Kejriwal)” were seen at Ramlila Maidan, as part of a campaign being run by the Aam Aadmi Party since the arrest of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

    Canopies were being straightened out, and loudspeakers mounted on pillars as last-minute preparations for the mega Opposition rally were under way. 

    While AAP has been conducting a door-to-door drive to encourage people to attend the rally, the Congress has booked buses to bring people from various parts of the city to the venue.

    A large stage has been set up to accommodate leaders from nearly 20 Opposition parties, near which the organisers have placed close to 10,000 chairs.

    Read the whole story here.
  • March 31, 2024 07:53
    Top leaders expected at INDIA bloc rally on Sunday in show of strength

    Top INDIA bloc leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will participate in a rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday in what is seen as a show of strength and Opposition unity in the backdrop of arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just before Lok Sabha polls. 

    The “Loktantra Bachao” rally -- or ‘save democracy’ rally -- will also be attended by National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, party vice president Omar Abdullah said. An Aam Aadmi Party leader said Delhi chief minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to be in attendance. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, who visited the Ramlila Maidan to inspect the preparations, claimed that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also attend the rally. 

    PTI

