March 31, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

A ‘Maharally’ has been organised at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to “safeguard” to speak against many issues including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED, and the “misuse” of Central probe agencies against Opposition leaders by the BJP-led Centre.

The “maha rally” being organised by the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is not aimed at protecting one person, the Congress said on March 30, emphasizing that the event was focused on saving the Constitution and democracy.

The Congress added that the rally would send out a message of solidarity among INDIA bloc members and would raise issues like the BJP-led government’s misuse of Central agencies, rising prices, the highest unemployment rate in 45 years, economic disparities, social polarisation, and injustice against farmers.

Several senior leaders of the bloc are likely to attend the event.

Follow The Hindu for more updates on the rally: