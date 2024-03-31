Edappadi Palaniswami accuses national parties of meting out ‘step-motherly’ treatment to T.N.

March 31, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday night accused both the Congress and BJP of meting out step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu by not delivering on the promises after coming to power.

Addressing a public meeting canvassing votes for the DMDK Lok Sabha election candidate from Cuddalore constituency Sivakolunthu at the Manjakuppam grounds, Mr. Palaniswami charged both the national parties simply forget the State and the welfare of its people after coming to power.

“As far as the AIADMK is concerned, we stand Independently and pay attention to the well being of the people. This is the reason for us to go without any alliance in the upcoming general elections,” he said.

Mr Palaniswami argued that when the BJP decided to contest the urban local body polls in the State on its own, no one questioned the party for its stand then but when the AIADMK decided to contest on its own the general elections, questions are raised. “This is quite amusing,” he said.

Charging that criminal incidents increased under the DMK regime, Mr. Palaniswami alleged no new schemes were brought to the State by the DMK in these three years. The DMK made 520 promises during the election, but only 10 % of the promises were fulfilled by the government, he alleged.

Mr. Palaniswami charged the State Government for supporting the acquisition of farmland by the NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), polluting the environment in Cuddalore district.

During the 10-year rule of the AIADMK, the NLCIL administration was not allowed to acquire lands in any way. But the present regime was acting in support of the company by forcibly acquiring fertile lands, he said.

The AIADMK leader called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to extend their support to his party to “protect the rights of Tamils and to protect Tamil Nadu”.

He called upon them to use their vote to defeat the DMK responsible for the prevailing “law and order situation and administrative misdeeds, losing State’ rights and circulation of banned drugs.