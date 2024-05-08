Launching a frontal attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that the Congress party stopped its bitter criticism of Ambani and Adani ever since the Lok Sabha election notification was announced. They (Congress leaders) resorted to non-stop rhetoric against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing the names of “five industrialists” spreading false narratives in the last five years, he charged.

In response to the Prime Minister’s remark, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chair is “shaking” after three phases of elections as he has started attacking his own “friends”, and asserted this shows the “real trend” of the results.

Following Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s “racist remarks” that stoked a massive row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of the country will not tolerate insults on the basis of the colour of the skin. Addressing a rally in Warangal, PM Modi demanded an answer from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, In a setback to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), its candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab Rakesh Soman joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Soman into the party fold.

In Karnataka, JD(S) MLA and former Minister H D Revanna, who is facing kidnapping charges, was remanded to judicial custody till May 14 by a Magisterial court .

With phase 3 of the General Elections on May 7, nearly half of the phases of elections are completed in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address campaigns and roadshows in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today.