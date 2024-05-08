GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rae Bareli is once again ready for Congress leadership: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi, who is here to bolster Rahul Gandhi's campaign from the family bastion, also said that the enthusiasm of every Congress worker and the people of Rae Bareli is worth seeing.

May 08, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - Raebareli (UP)

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaks during a ‘workers meeting’ in Rae Bareli.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi speaks during a ‘workers meeting’ in Rae Bareli. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 8 said her party's 100-year-old relationship with the people of Rae Bareli has entered a new era and the people of the constituency are once again ready for its leadership.

Ms. Priyanka, who is here to bolster Rahul Gandhi's campaign from the family bastion, also said that the enthusiasm of every Congress worker and the people of Rae Bareli is worth seeing.

Also Read | On Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli

"The Congress relationship of 100 years of service' with the people of Rae Bareli has entered a new phase and the Rae Bareli family is once again ready for its leadership. Today, I will meet my family members through street meetings in various areas of Bachhrawan, Raebareli," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

As part of the poll campaign, Ms. Priyanka is scheduled to attend meetings at Thulwasa, Maharajganj, Halor, Bhawanigarh, Goodha, Tilenda, Inchauli and Sudauli - all in Bachhrawan assembly constituency of Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi’s political journey from Amethi to Rae Bareli in 20 years

In 2019, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had won from the seat. The BJP has fielded its minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.