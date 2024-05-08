Watch | How India voted during Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

May 08, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST

Nearly 65% voter turnout was recorded on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Assam recorded the highest turnout at 81.71% followed by West Bengal at 76.52% and Goa at 75.20%, while Uttar Pradesh witnessed the lowest at 57.34%, with Bihar at 58.18%, Gujarat at 59.51% and Maharashtra at 61.44% doing slightly better, according to the figures from the Election Commission at 12:15 a.m.