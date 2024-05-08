GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | How India voted during Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

How India voter during Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

With this, voting has been completed in 20 states/UTs and 282 Lok Sabha seats out of 543

May 08, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 65% voter turnout was recorded on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 States and Union Territories with stray incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Assam recorded the highest turnout at 81.71% followed by West Bengal at 76.52% and Goa at 75.20%, while Uttar Pradesh witnessed the lowest at 57.34%, with Bihar at 58.18%, Gujarat at 59.51% and Maharashtra at 61.44% doing slightly better, according to the figures from the Election Commission at 12:15 a.m.

