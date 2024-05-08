May 08, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - VEMULAWADA (Rajanna Sircilla Dist.)

Launching a frontal attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that the Congress party stopped its bitter criticism of Ambani and Adani ever since the Lok Sabha election notification was announced. They (Congress leaders) resorted to non-stop rhetoric against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing the names of “five industrialists” spreading false narratives in the last five years, he charged.

“Why did they stop criticising these big industrialists all of a sudden? What transpired behind the abrupt halt to the rhetoric? Is it because of black money transactions or any secret deal to fund the Congress party?” Mr. Modi asked.

The Congress leaders owe an explanation to people of the nation in this regard, he said while addressing an election meeting in Telangana’s famous temple town of Vemulawada on Wednesday.

Mr. Modi offered special prayers and performed the traditional “Kode Mokku” ritual at the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, popularly known as Kashi of the South, in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district.

He addressed an election meeting in the temple town to drum up support for the BJP candidate from the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the sitting MP and the party national general secretary.

PM Modi’s chair ‘shaking’, he has started attacking his own ‘friends’: Congress

Responding to the Prime Minister, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Mr. Modi’s chair is “shaking” after three phases of elections as he has started attacking his own “friends”, and asserted this shows the “real trend” of the results.

“The times are changing. Friends are no longer friends…! After completion of three phases of elections, today the prime minister has started attacking his own friends. It is becoming clear that Modiji’s chair is shaking. This is the real trend of the results,” Mr. Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

RR tax

Mr. Modi reiterated his charge that the persons at the helm in the current dispensation in Telangana were imposing “RR” tax to send the proceedings to their bosses in Delhi. Without naming anyone, he said, “One RR is looting and giving it to another R in Delhi. The RR collections exceeded the famous “RRR” film’s collections to the tune of ₹1000 crore. RR will ruin Telangana in no time,” he said.

Both the Congress and the BRS are partners of corruption syndicate, and corruption and family rule are their common characteristics, he charged, saying “It is imperative to rid Telangana of the family ruled parties for a bright future for the State.”

Accusing the Congress party of resorting to politics of appeasement, Mr. Modi alleged that an important leader of INDIA bloc alliance said that if elected they will give full reservations to Muslims.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was against religion-based reservations and the Congress and its allies are hell bent on giving reservations to their vote bank by snatching away the reservations of the SCs, STs and OBCs, he said.

Alleging that the Congress party was conspiring to put a lock on Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Mr. Modi called upon people to give a huge mandate for the BJP and NDA alliance to protect Ram Mandir.

The Congress and the BRS are trying to ensure the victory of the AIMIM candidate in Hyderabad in pursuit of their politics of appeasement, he charged.