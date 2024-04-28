GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EC orders repoll in six booths of Outer Manipur; voting on April 30

Disturbance was reported in polling stations spread across Ukhrul, Chingai, and Kharong assembly segments. EVMs had been damaged to the point that results were not retrievable

April 28, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
People at a polling station to vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday

People at a polling station to vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in six booths of the Outer Manipur constituency that had voted in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday.

The Chief Electoral Office of Manipur said on Saturday that repolling will be held on April 30 from 7am to 4pm.

Disturbance was reported in these polling stations spread across Ukhrul, Chingai, and Kharong assembly segments. EVMs had been damaged to the point that results were not retrievable.

Election Commission orders re-polling in 11 Manipur booths on April 22

Videos circulating on social media showed instances of alleged voter intimidation at some polling stations of Ukhrul while others showed polling stations being vandalised with VVPAT slips strewn on the floor.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged that the voters were being intimidated to vote for the Naga People’s Front, the BJP’s ally in Manipur.

The Lok Sabha election is being conducted in Manipur in the shadow of the ethnic conflict that has seared the State since May 3 last year between the valley-based Meitei people and the hills-based Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo.

More than 220 people have been killed since the conflict broke out, thousands have been injured and tens of thousands have been internally displaced.

In the first phase of voting in Manipur too, instances of booth capturing, voter intimidation and firing were reported as a result of which repolling was ordered in 11 booths of Inner Manipur constituency.

The Outer Manipur Constituency saw a voter turnout of around 76% after both phases (before repoll). The turnout was around 80% in the Inner Manipur constituency.

Related Topics

Manipur / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.