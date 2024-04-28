EC orders repoll in six booths of Outer Manipur; voting on April 30

April 28, 2024 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in six booths of the Outer Manipur constituency that had voted in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on Friday.

The Chief Electoral Office of Manipur said on Saturday that repolling will be held on April 30 from 7am to 4pm.

Disturbance was reported in these polling stations spread across Ukhrul, Chingai, and Kharong assembly segments. EVMs had been damaged to the point that results were not retrievable.

Videos circulating on social media showed instances of alleged voter intimidation at some polling stations of Ukhrul while others showed polling stations being vandalised with VVPAT slips strewn on the floor.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had alleged that the voters were being intimidated to vote for the Naga People’s Front, the BJP’s ally in Manipur.

The Lok Sabha election is being conducted in Manipur in the shadow of the ethnic conflict that has seared the State since May 3 last year between the valley-based Meitei people and the hills-based Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo.

More than 220 people have been killed since the conflict broke out, thousands have been injured and tens of thousands have been internally displaced.

In the first phase of voting in Manipur too, instances of booth capturing, voter intimidation and firing were reported as a result of which repolling was ordered in 11 booths of Inner Manipur constituency.

The Outer Manipur Constituency saw a voter turnout of around 76% after both phases (before repoll). The turnout was around 80% in the Inner Manipur constituency.