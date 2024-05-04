Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, five soldiers injured

May 04, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Jammu

Five security personnel were injured after terrorists opened fire on two vehicles, including one belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on May 4, officials said.

The attack took place near Shashidhar in the evening when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area, they said.

Five soldiers were injured and the condition of two is critical. They were taken to a hospital, the officials said.

Reinforcements from the Army and police have been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, they said.