Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE updates | PM Modi to address public meetings in Maharashtra, Telangana

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh’s Betul LS seat will undergo repolling ar four booths today

Updated - May 10, 2024 07:26 am IST

Published - May 10, 2024 06:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
PM Modi to address public gathering in Maharashtra and Telangana today. File photo

Narendra Modi will speak at a public meeting at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Mr. Modi will also take part in a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Friday, Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said. 

Repolling at four booths in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul Lok Sabha seat will be held on Friday.

Also read | Lok Sabha elections 2024 updates | Highlights on May 09, 2024

The Election Commission had ordered re-election at the four booths after a few electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged when a bus ferrying the polling personnel post-voting caught fire on Tuesday night near Sonora Gaula village in Betul, the official said.

Meanwhile, a day after Mr. Modi alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stopped “abusing” industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani and hinted at a deal, the Congress party stepped up its counter-attack on the BJP and Mr. Modi over the issue of crony capitalism. In a fresh video addressing the youth, Mr. Gandhi said Mr. Modi would resort to “drama and distraction” in the next four to five days since he knows that he won’t be Prime Minister again and the election is slipping out of his hands.

Here are the latest updates:
  • May 10, 2024 07:26
    Opinion | The era of the politics of performance

    India’s vibrant democracy thrives on the idea that elected representatives embody the people’s mandate. Behavioural skills are at the heart of political competency, enabling politicians to engage effectively with various stakeholders. Representatives must excel in communication, verbal and writing, and public engagement.

    The era of the politics of performance

