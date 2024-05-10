GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc will win elections and form secular government: Sitaram Yechury

If BJP is voted to power again, it will change the spirit of Constitution and law of the land, alleges the CPI(M) leader

Published - May 10, 2024 05:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury addressing the media in Vijayawada on May 9, 2024. Party Andhra Pradesh State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao is seen.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury addressing the media in Vijayawada on May 9, 2024. Party Andhra Pradesh State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao is seen. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The INDIA bloc will win the general elections and form a secular government at the Centre, and the defeat of the BJP is imminent, asserts CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Sitaram Yechury hinted at “tremendous changes” after the elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about Viksit Bharat, but people are still in poverty. Inflation and poverty are on the rise in the country. The wealth accumulated in one percent of businessmen is equivalent to the income of 70% people in the country,” he said.

Referring to Mr. Modi’s reported allegations that Ambani and Adani were supplying black money to the Congress party, Mr. Yechury said, “Mr. Modi, with his comments, has agreed that black money is still prevailing in the country.”

“Mr. Adani has accumulated huge wealth with the blessings of Mr. Modi. Now, Mr. Modi is training his guns on Mr. Adani,” the CPIM leader said.

“The BJP is pursuing its communal agenda. It is dismantling the parliament, the judiciary  and the Election Commission of India (ECI). Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have become political agencies.  If BJP is voted to power again, it will change the spirit of the Constitution and law of the land,” he alleged.

The people were against the Modi government. The change in people’s mindset was visible, he said.

“The Constitution provides reservation to the backward classes, and if any minority community is backward, it should be provided reservation. The BJP leaders have been asserting that they are against the Muslim reservation. Their approach is against the rights of minorities,” Mr. Yechury said.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao was present.

