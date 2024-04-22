GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At Aligarh rally, PM Modi again accuses Congress of ‘planning to redistribute wealth’

Echoing the remarks made a day earlier in Rajasthan, PM Modi said at a poll rally here that the Congress planned to conduct a survey people’s possessions and redistribute them

April 22, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Aligarh (UP)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, on April 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, on April 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people’s property if it is voted to power.

Echoing the remarks made a day earlier in Rajasthan, PM Modi said at a poll rally here that the Congress planned to conduct a survey people’s possessions and redistribute them.

He said the people of Aligarh had put a ‘lock” on dynastic politics, corruption and “appeasement” practised by the two “shahezade”, or princes. He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who are fighting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.

Mr. Modi accused the Congress of following a policy of appeasement, and yet doing nothing to uplift the social and economic condition of Muslims.

He cited the enactment of a law against instant triple talaq during the term of his government as a move that helped Muslim women. He also mentioned the increase in the Haj quota for Indian pilgrims.

