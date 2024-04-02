GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seeman terms Congress, BJP as ‘poisonous plants’ and enemies of Tamil race

April 02, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 08:11 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
 Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman during a campaign in Dindigul.

 Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman during a campaign in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: THANGARATHINAM N

Alleging that the Congress and the BJP were “poisonous plants”, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday said that the two parties should not be allowed to emerge victorious in the elections. 

The two national parties were not only enemies of Tamil race but also enemies of Tamil nationalism, Mr. Seeman alleged while campaigning for the party’s candidate for the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency ‘Jallikattu’ Rajesh at Thiruvanaikoil here. The two national parties would make out all-out efforts to eliminate small parties and those that were emerging, he alleged.

In the 10 years of BJP rule, there has been no discussion in Parliament on key issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens, triple Talaq and demonetisation. The BJP was trying to push through the one nation one election rule and thrust the national education policy across the country. A situation has arisen wherein key issues, including NEET, Katchatheevu and Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar, were taken to the courts . “Where is the need for Legislative Assemblies and Parliament then,” Mr. Seeman asked.

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024 / Naam Tamilar Katchi

