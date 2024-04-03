GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rahul Gandhi given rousing welcome in Wayanad as he arrives to file nomination for Lok Sabha polls

Rahul will be contesting against BJP State president K. Surendran and CPI leader Annie Raja from the Wayanad LS constituency

April 03, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Wayanad (Kerala)

PTI
Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during a road show before filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad district, on April 3, 2024.

Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal during a road show before filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad district, on April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, turned up on April 3 at Kalpetta in Kerala to welcome the incumbent MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived here to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul landed at around 10.45 a.m. on a helicopter from Kannur. They were greeted by hundreds of party workers and supporters at the helipad at Muppainad, a village here.

From there he travelled by road to the new bus stand at Kalpetta, the starting point of his roadshow which began at 11.30 am.

While hundreds of UDF workers lined up for the roadshow, several people across all age groups carried party flags and placards with the Congress MP's photograph and balloons in the party colours and gathered on the roadsides to welcome him.

Standing atop an open truck, Mr. Rahul was flanked by Ms. Priyanka and senior party leaders from Kerala as the roadshow moved towards the Civil Station locality.

From his vehicle, the Congress MP waved to the thousands who thronged both sides of the road and shouted 'jai jai Rahul Gandhi' and 'down down Narendra Modi'.

Hundreds of party workers and supporters walked in front, alongside and at the rear of the vehicle.

Besides Ms. Priyanka, Mr. Rahul was accompanied by AICC general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Deepa Das, AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India Kanhaiya Kumar, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan and KPCC acting president M M Hassan.

Mr. Rahul will be contesting against BJP State president K. Surendran and CPI leader Annie Raja from the Wayanad LS constituency. He had won from the same seat in 2019 with a massive margin of over four lakh votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won after polling 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197 with his closest rival — CPI's P P Suneer — receiving only 2,74,597 votes.

Voting in Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls this year will be on April 26.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / General Elections 2024 / Kerala / Rahul Gandhi

