Surendran challenges Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stance on accepting SDPI support

April 02, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 09:40 am IST - KALPETTA

The Congress party in Kerala appears to be in a predicament over the decision of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the proscribed Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), to support the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

BJP State president and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency K. Surendran has urged the UDF candidate and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stance on the support announced by the SDPI for the UDF.

Addressing the media in Wayanad on (April 2) Tuesday, Mr. Surendran said the Congress party’s move to seek support from the SDPI shocked him and termed the move ‘dangerous’. “The PFI was banned in the country last year owing to its extremist and anti-national activities and how could the UDF accept its support?” Mr. Surendran asked.

He challenged Mr. Gandhi to clarify his stand and asked if it was the national policy of the Congress party, or compromising national interest for the vote bank. Mr. Gandhi always spoke about secularism loudly, but the new political support would not be suitable for a true secularist, he said.

The SDPI, which holds some influence in various pockets, especially in Ponnani, Malappuram, Vadakkara, and Kannur Lok Sabha constituencies, secured over 10,000 votes in many segments across the State in the 2019 polls. However, this time, it is not contesting for any seats in Kerala but is competing in other States.

On September 28, 2022, the Centre declared PFI an “unlawful association” and temporarily banned the organisation for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act .