JMM-led alliance in neck-deep corruption, exploiting people: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accuses JMM-led alliance of corruption, promises justice and prosperity under BJP rule in Jharkhand

Published - May 10, 2024 03:44 pm IST - Dumka (Jharkhand)

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accuses JMM-led alliance of corruption. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accuses JMM-led alliance of corruption. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Alleging that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led (JMM) alliance in Jharkhand is “involved in neck-deep corruption” and exploiting people, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 10 said the ruling coalition will be punished for atrocities on residents of the State.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly to make India a prosperous country and done “miraculous work to bring 25 crore people out of poverty”, while “earlier Prime Ministers like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi made hollow promises to alleviate poverty”.

JMM and Congress are in a race to loot Jharkhand, says Modi

"Corrupt JMM-led alliance is sucking the blood of innocent people. It is betraying them. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in the politics of 'Insaf and Insaniyat (justice and humanity). The JMM-led coalition will be punished for atrocities on people", Singh said addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Dumka.

"During the Manmohan Singh regime at the Centre, India remained at the 11th position globally in economic prosperity, while the country secured the fifth place under the BJP-led rule, Singh said.

"After the US and China, India would be the third prosperous country in times to come," the Union Minister said.

Urging people to vote in favour of BJP candidate Sita Soren, Singh said that no one would be allowed to snatch reservations from people.

BJP, INDIA bloc locked in direct fight in Jharkhand Phase 1

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has put "Jharkhand's esteem at stake", he said, while appealing to people to "take revenge by giving votes to 'lotus', the symbol of the BJP.

During his address, the defence minister made a faux pas by calling Sita Soren as Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, as the party candidate from Dumka.

Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of Hemant Soren, was a JMM-MLA from Jama and joined the BJP just before the Lok Sabha polls and is fighting against Nalin Soren of JMM.

Sitting MP Sunil Soren was also present on the occasion.

