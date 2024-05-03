Congress plans to handover property to those involved in 'vote jihad': PM Modi claims in Jharkhand

May 03, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Chaibasa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 3 accused the Congress of planning to allocate property to those involved in "vote jihad" while affirming that no power on earth would be permitted to alter the Constitution.

"Congress wants to distribute your property to those indulging in 'Vote Jihad' but Modi will ensure that the poor, dalit and tribals have the first right on the country's property. No force on earth would be allowed to change or alter our Constitution," the PM said while addressing the 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Tata College Ground, Chaibasa.

Lok Sabha polls 2024 updates, May 3

Hitting out at the JMM-led coalition in the State, the PM said it was patronising infiltration in Santhal Parganas and indulged in vote bank politics akin to neighbouring West Bengal.

"This has resulted in a decrease in tribal population there. Our women are not safe. The JMM and Congress are usurping tribal land. They have even not spared Army land. Their leaders are neck-deep in corruption whether it be liquor, mining or sand. They are looting Jharkhand's mineral resources," the PM said.

Mr. Modi added that it was the BJP which created a separate Jharkhand state whereas JMM has joined hands with such political leaders of INDIA bloc which used to say that a separate State can be created over their dead bodies.

"Such forces were responsible for Jungle Raj in Bihar and are now active in Jharkhand," he added.

He sought votes for party candidates in two Scheduled Tribe reserved Lok Sabha constituencies — Singhbhum and Khunti. The party has fielded sitting MP Geeta Kora, who recently switched to BJP from Congress, from Singhbhum and Union Minister Arjun Munda from Khunti.

Mr. Modi is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand beginning Friday, during which he will also address two election rallies in Palamu and Gumla on Saturday.