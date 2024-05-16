GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi’s Mumbai roadshow attended by many

As the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra moves to Mumbai city and its outlying areas, the ruling BJP faces a litmus test

Updated - May 16, 2024 07:11 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 07:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis greet the gathering during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis greet the gathering during a roadshow for the Lok Sabha elections, at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a mega campaign roadshow in Mumbai to canvass support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls as scores of people lined up to greet him enthusiastically. The BJP’s star campaigner started his roadshow amid tight police vigil from Ashok Silk Mills in Ghatkopar (West) in North East Mumbai and it passed through various locations before concluding at Prashavnath Chowk in Ghatkopar (East). The roadshow, coming five days ahead of polling in Mumbai, is being held from Ghatkopar (East) to Ghatkopar (West) — both strongholds of the BJP.

Also read: No doubt that NDA is on its way to 400 plus seats: Amit Shah

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is the BJP’s candidate from Mumbai North, hit out at leaders of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for labelling him as an outsider, saying they are “helpless” and making ridiculous arguments. “There can be nobody more Mumbaikar than me,” Mr. Goyal said during a road show in response to questions on the “outsider” barb hurled at him by the Opposition.

As the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra moves to Mumbai city and its outlying areas, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a litmus test in its decision to take the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray on board its crowded bandwagon, which already includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Also read: Highlights on May 15, 2024

Track latest updates:
  • May 15, 2024 20:24
    BSP’s withdrawal of support to a popular candidate leaves Jaunpur sullen and seething

    Jaunpur lok sabha election: According to estimates, Yadavs make up the biggest chunk of voters in Jaunpur at 2.50-2.75 lakh.

  • May 15, 2024 20:24
    India needs to be in strong hands of Modi: Uttarakhand Waqf Board head

    Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said that the country would “suffer if its leadership passes into weak hands.”

    Read the story here

  • May 15, 2024 20:23
    Huge voter turnout in several Telangana LSconstituencies leave political parties guessing

    High voter turnout in Telangana Lok Sabha elections leaves major parties guessing, with overall voting percentage at 66.3%.

