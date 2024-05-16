Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a mega campaign roadshow in Mumbai to canvass support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls as scores of people lined up to greet him enthusiastically. The BJP’s star campaigner started his roadshow amid tight police vigil from Ashok Silk Mills in Ghatkopar (West) in North East Mumbai and it passed through various locations before concluding at Prashavnath Chowk in Ghatkopar (East). The roadshow, coming five days ahead of polling in Mumbai, is being held from Ghatkopar (East) to Ghatkopar (West) — both strongholds of the BJP.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is the BJP’s candidate from Mumbai North, hit out at leaders of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for labelling him as an outsider, saying they are “helpless” and making ridiculous arguments. “There can be nobody more Mumbaikar than me,” Mr. Goyal said during a road show in response to questions on the “outsider” barb hurled at him by the Opposition.

As the fifth and final phase of the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra moves to Mumbai city and its outlying areas, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a litmus test in its decision to take the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray on board its crowded bandwagon, which already includes Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

