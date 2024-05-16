PM Modi’s Mumbai roadshow: Metro suspended, roads closed and people frustrated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow for the Lok Sabha election campaign in Mumbai led to the suspension of Metro services from Versova to Ghatkopar Line 1, affecting commuters travelling between Versova, Andheri, and Ghatkopar.

The Metro service from Jagruti Nagar to Ghatkopar was suspended at 6 p.m. due to security concerns related to the roadshow. Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. (MMOPL) announced this suspension an hour before implementing it, causing significant inconvenience to commuters, and leading to overcrowding at Metro stations. The closure of Ghatkopar Metro Station left many commuters stranded without alternative transportation options.

Residents expressed frustration, stating that if they had been informed earlier, they could have adjusted their travel plans. Commuters complained about the inconvenience caused by the roadshow, affecting their families and daily routines. A resident of Parel, Mumbai, who works at the airport, expressed frustration and said, “The Metro suspension caught me off guard, with rickshaws also unavailable. If we had been informed earlier, I could have left home sooner. They should have announced it on TV.”

A commuter travelling from Mahaul to Andheri for work said, “The roadshow was a waste of time. We had children waiting at home, and I had to walk back because of the chaos they caused. It was a mess everywhere.”

Additionally, the suspension of full Metro services resulted in 10- to 15-minute gaps between trains on the Versova to Jagruti Nagar route. Mumbai traffic police closed LBS Road and Mahul-Ghatkopar Road for vehicles during the roadshow, further exacerbating traffic chaos.

Congress criticised Mr. Modi on X and said, “The sudden halt of Mumbai Metro during PM Modi’s roadshow is causing havoc. With no advance notice, commuters are left stranded, and the chaotic scenes captured on video are deeply concerning. Who should be held accountable for this disruption?”

The Shiv Sena referred to the suspension of Metro trains as a symbol of chaos whenever the BJP comes to Mumbai.

MMOPL resumed Metro services after one-and-a-half to two hours, but heavy crowding persisted outside the stations.

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching on May 20, the election campaign in Mumbai has intensified.