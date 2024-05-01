GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Complaints on “fake videos” circulating in social media referred to ECI, says Telangana CEO

The issue assumes significance over the alleged fake video relating to Amit Shah in circulation in social media  

May 01, 2024 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
File photo of Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj.

File photo of Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

TelanganaChief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj has said that the election officials have referred the complaints pertaining to “fake/doctored videos” circulating on social media to the Election Commission of India for further action.

The CEO’s assertion assumes significance in light of the war of words between the political parties over avideo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Telangana on April 23. Mr. Shah appealed for information on the people who were disseminating the doctored video and the police have since arrested a few persons including Congress and Aam Admi Party functionaries.

Doctored video of Amit Shah speech | Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra police file cases

A notice is said to have been served on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as the video was shared from the handle of Telangana Congress, for which he is the president, on April 27.

“We have received complaints about them (fake/doctored videos). They should be escalated in such a manner that the specific teams constituted by the ECI will go verify them,” the CEO told The Hindu. The IT teams constituted by the ECI will check the veracity of the complaints and this will be followed by identification of the source of these videos.

Mr. Vikas Raj said four to five complaints were received in this regard, but refused to elaborate further on the issue.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.